What's your favorite Brewers ball park tradition?

In Today's Talker — it's amost time! The Brewer's home opener at American Family Field is Tuesday afternoon.

While tailgating may be out of most people's plans because of the weather, we wanted to know what your favorite ball park traditions are.

We came up with three options for you to vote on:



The famous Racing Sausages Sing "Roll Out the Barrel" Bernie Brewer's Home Run Slide.

So far, voters have the Sausages in first place with "Roll Out the Barrel" in second. Poor Bernie is last in third place.

