What's that noise in Milwaukee?! Air and Water Show training kicks off

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents, are you hearing the jets yet?

Starting Wednesday, July 19 pilots participating in the Milwaukee Air and Water Show in 2023 are training for the big event. The actual event is held this weekend, July 22-23, 2023.

For that reason you will hear (and if you are quick enough, spot) the jets flying across the sky on Thursday and Friday.

The 2023 Milwaukee Air and Water Show can be seen free of charge from Bradford Beach and parts of McKinley Beach. There is also reserved seating at CenterPoint. Organizers say these paid tickets offer the best angle to view the show, according to their website.

The Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline the show for the second straight year. For the first time in its 76-year history, the squadron will feature its first female combat fighter pilot. U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season.

Milwaukee's Air & Water Show will be the Navy Blue Angels' only performance in Wisconsin this year.

View the Milwaukee Air and Water Show's FAQ below:

Frequently Asked QuestionsIs there a cost to attend the Milwaukee Air & Water Show?



The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is a free event for the general public to attend from Bradford Beach and parts of McKinley Beach. The Air & Water Show Reserved Seating areas are located at CenterPoint, and are the best areas to view the spectacular Air & Water Show, and are available for purchase online, and all weekend of the event. Tickets are on sale now.



Where are the reserved seating areas located?



Reserved seating areas are located along McKinley Park (Lincoln Memorial Drive) at Gate #2. Reserved CenterPoint, Flight-Line Club, and Sky-Chalet VIP seating are available for purchase. Please visit the Reserved Seating page of our website for more details. No coolers, large backpacks or carry-ins, alcoholic beverages/open containers, grills or open flames, fireworks or explosives are allowed in the seating areas. Small packs for baby milk or water is OK. WE ASK THAT YOU PLEASE SUPPORT THE AIR AND WATER SHOW BY PURCHASING YOUR FOOD AND BEVERAGE FROM THE AIR SHOW CONCESSION AREAS! Please leave any unnecessary articles secured within your vehicle or at home to expedite your entry into the Reserved Seating areas.



Click here to view the seating map.



What is the reserved seating re-entry policy?



Wristbands to leave and re-enter the reserved seating areas are available at all gate areas. Re-entry wristbands will be valid for a single, same day re-entry until 4:00 pm. No re-entry wristbands will be issued after 4:00 pm.



Where can I buy reserved seating tickets?



All ticket packages are available via internet, U.S. mail, email, or phone. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/23657/milwaukee-air-water-show. All CenterPoint, Flight-Line Club, and Sky Chalet reserved tickets will be available during the weekend of the Air & Water Show, at the Air Show box office. The Air Show box office is located along the east side of Lincoln Memorial Drive, across from Villa Terrace, approximately 200 yards south of the Northpoint Custard Stand. Free, convenient 10-minute curbside parking is available in front of the box office.



What are the hours for the Air Show Box Office?



2022 Box office hours are TBD.



What happens if it rains, or cloudy, overcast, foggy, or stormy weather?



The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will go on rain or shine. Gates will open regardless of the weather. However, some acts may not perform if weather conditions do not meet the minimum safety standards or visibility requirements, including water / wave conditions on Lake Michigan. All aircraft appearing and scheduled performance times are subject to change due to various reasons beyond our control, including weather, below-minimum visibility, and mechanical difficulties. The safety of the Air & Water Show’s performers is of the utmost importance, and compromised visibility due to weather would compromise operational conditions. We appreciate your understanding.



Will there be food and beverages available at the Air & Water Show?



Yes. Along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at the show site. There will be many quality food and beverage vendors with a wide array of options at the event. In order to help support the Air & Water Show, the event organizers request that you leave all coolers, grills, food packages & backpacks at home, & purchase your food and beverages at the event.



Will there be Air Show merchandise available to purchase at the event?



Yes. Official Milwaukee Air & Water Show merchandise and all other items will be available on the event grounds at several locations along Lincoln Memorial Drive.



Where can I park?



The best reserved parking locations are in the Milwaukee County Parks grass lots, which are located between McKinley Marina from the north, south to Veteran’s Park at the Milwaukee Lakefront. Enter off Lagoon Road from Lincoln Memorial Drive, or drive north towards McKinley Marina to the County Parks grass lots. Additional parking locations include: O’Donnell Park, the west side of Lincoln Memorial Drive, in areas north of Bradford Beach at the Athletic Field near the Linwood Pumping Station on Lincoln Memorial Drive, and along various streets on the east side of Milwaukee. Milwaukee County Parks lots open at 7:30am each day of the Air & Water Show. The Air & Water Show is not responsible for fire, theft, damage or loss of vehicle including articles left within at parking lots.



Is the Milwaukee Air & Water Show seating and parking handicap accessible?



Yes. Handicapped seating access will be available in the reserved seating areas, along Lincoln Memorial Drive and at Veteran’s Park. Handicapped parking is available along Lincoln Memorial Drive.



Where is the best place to watch the Air Show?



The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at McKinley Park, between Bradford and McKinley Beaches. The “show center point,” which is the best viewing of the Air & Water Show, is located directly across from Villa Terrace, at McKinley Park, in the reserved seating sections.



What should I bring to the event?



Suggested items include sunscreen protection, hats, cameras, small collapsible chairs or beach towels. All items and persons are subject to search.



The following items are ALLOWED at the Air & Water Show (in the free seating areas only):



Umbrellas / large hats

Lawn chairs & blankets

Baby strollers

Small coolers

Cameras & small video recorders

Drawstring backpacks The following items are NOT ALLOWED at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show:



Large Backpacks

Grills, tents, and large containers

Cans or glass bottles

Aerosol cans

Alcohol

Illegal drugs or substances

Firearms

Knives

Weapons or objects that could be used as weapons

Fireworks

Banners or flags on poles

Laser pointers

Wagons (except small baby wagons)

Kites or drones

Frisbees

Other carry-ins as determined by management Can I bring my pet?



Yes. All pets must be kept on a leash, and are limited to the sidewalk areas along Lincoln Memorial Drive. Pets are NOT allowed in any of the Reserved Seating areas or the beach areas.



Are cameras and video recorders allowed?



Yes. Please be aware that all bags are subject to search.



When do boat restrictions start on the lake?



8 a.m. Follow the lead of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Police Marine Units with regard to the Air & Water Show safety zones, headings and directions.



Will I need money for anything else? Is there an ATM?



You’ll want to bring some money for food, beverages and event souvenirs. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show has an array of fantastic food vendors with an excellent view of the show. ATMs are provided onsite.



Is there a place for children to play?



No. There will not be a “Kidz Fun Zone” this year due to lack of availability.



What else is happening at the Air Show?



There is lots to do at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show! There will be many exhibits, sponsor displays, military recruiting areas and other special attractions at the show.



Can we watch the Milwaukee Air & Water Show from our boats?



Since the show’s performers are flown over Lake Michigan, this is a great spot to watch from a boat. However, the event organizers would prefer that you purchase a reserved seat and watch from the center point seating areas. Please keep your boat behind the safety area marked by the U.S. Coast Guard to safely enjoy the show.



Where can I stay overnight during the air and water show weekend?



There are many hotels in the downtown Milwaukee area, and many offer great summer packages. For a list of hotels, please visit www.visitmilwaukee.com. Camping is not allowed on the air and water show grounds or surrounding areas. There is NO RV parking on the lakefront, EXCEPT in the Milwaukee County Parks designated RV lot adjacent to the McKinley Marina. Enter off Lagoon Drive and Lincoln Memorial Drive and watch for RV parking signs.



Where can I look for something lost during the event?



Lost and Found articles are turned into and can be claimed at the Lost and Found area located at the Milwaukee County Sheriff command post, located in the Northpoint Lot, just south of Bradford Beach.



Where is the First Aid area if I get injured?



First Aid mobile services are provided by the Air & Water Show’s EMT providers, which are present on the event grounds at the lakefront.



Can I reserve an area for a private party for my company or organization?



The Milwaukee Air & Water Show features a number of private party areas available for you to host a corporate outing, reunion, party,or annual event. These Private Party Areas are available both days of the Air & Water Show. They include full party set-up, tent, tables/chairs, bar, access to restrooms, security, and a place to display your event sign or corporate banner. Admission tickets are also available at a discounted rate. Please visit our contact page to call us or email us a request.







Editor's Note: Some training actually began on Wednesday. This article has been updated to reflect that.

