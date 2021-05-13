WhatLiftsYou interactive street art project coming to downtown Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — A new interactive street art project is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

A mural by an internationally acclaimed artist will soon call Milwaukee home. The Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 announced that street artist Kelsey Montague will bring the #WhatLiftsYou art project to the north wall of the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena this summer.

Montague is known for her installations like the iconic butterfly wing mural in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I’m delighted to be chosen for this project and bring my work to Milwaukee,” said Kelsey Montague. “When contemplating a subject matter, I always turn to the community for inspiration – what imagery is uplifting and what sort of visual would make them proud to share with out-of-town guests. Thinking about Milwaukee and how this beautiful city has really come into its own over the last decade led us down a very exciting path. I hope the community shares in my excitement.”

The mural will feature a peacock and created near the intersection of State Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

“The WCD has long admired and supported BID #21’s vibrant public art efforts, so when the opportunity arose to work with an artist of Ms. Montague’s acclaim, we jumped at it,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of Wisconsin Center District. “The enthusiasm surrounding her work is contagious and consistent with the WCD’s vision for our future. The swagger of the peacock image complements Milwaukee’s rise as a destination, and it, along with the thematic #BuildingMore concept of the expansion of the Wisconsin Center, fit seamlessly. I couldn’t be prouder to bring this piece to one of our buildings for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The mural will be completed in early July. It's anticipated to be approximately 15 feet by 15 feet.

