What you need to know about Milwaukee's German Fest 2022

MILWAUKEE — German Fest is back in 2022 after initially being canceled over COVID-19 concerns. It's the German heritage festival's 40th anniversary.

The festival returns to the lakefront at Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Dr.) from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. You can swing by from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 12 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

This year's rendition features the Austrian band, Schürzenjäger and The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band. There will also be traditional dancing, the Dachshund Derby race, the Battle of the Mascots and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for seniors and students with valid ID. Tickets for Friday cost $3. A three-day pass is $21.

For more information, visit German Fest's website.

