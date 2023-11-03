What would happen if we finally ended Daylight Saving Time?

In Today's Talker - get ready to set those clocks back an hour this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday. The change happens at 2:00 in the morning.

The end of Daylight Saving Time brings about a long-standing debate, with people who love it and hate it.

But what would happen if we actually (permanently) ended Daylight Saving Time? Brendan Johnson has some ideas.

