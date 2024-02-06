Watch Now
What Wisconsin's NHL team would be named, if it had one

The Wisconsin Men's Hockey Team asked fans at the Kohl Center what the Badger State's NHL team would be called. Answers ranged from 'the Cheeseheads' to the 'Snow Hawks.'
Posted at 6:31 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 07:31:10-05

In Today's Talker — The Wisconsin Men's Hockey Team asked fans at the Kohls Center a very important question.

If the Badger State had an NHL team, what would be their mascot?

Answers ranged from "the Cheesheads" to "the Snow Hawks."

TMJ4 posed the same question and got answers like "the Hodags," and "the Beer Barons."

