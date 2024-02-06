What Wisconsin's NHL team would be named, if it had one

In Today's Talker — The Wisconsin Men's Hockey Team asked fans at the Kohls Center a very important question.

If the Badger State had an NHL team, what would be their mascot?

Answers ranged from "the Cheesheads" to "the Snow Hawks."

TMJ4 posed the same question and got answers like "the Hodags," and "the Beer Barons."

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



