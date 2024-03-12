Watch Now
What making the NCAA tournament could mean for UWM's student recruitment and brand

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 17:28:18-04

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is playing in the Horizon League tournament tonight!

Milwaukee (20-14) will play top-seeded Oakland in the championship game, with an automatic NCAA tournament berth going to the winner.

Mark Kass, editor-in-chief at the Milwaukee Business Journal, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss what making the NCAA tournament would mean from a brand and student recruitment standpoint.

