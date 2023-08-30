What to know: Labor Day weekend travel plans for Wisconsin drivers

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down on state roadways this upcoming Labor Day weekend. Here's what you need to know before hitting the road.

AAA expects peak travel times to be between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. You can plan ahead with 511 Wisconsin to check your route before traveling.

All Wisconsin rest areas will be open. They offer restrooms, amenities, and a break from traveling.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will be patrolling highways to enforce traffic safety laws. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign also runs through Labor Day to remind drivers to not drive while impaired.

WisDOT says most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open up as many lanes as possible. However, significant road construction projects might still impact weekend travel. WisDOT says this includes the following:

" North Central Wisconsin



Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H near Edgar.

WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H near Edgar. Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County D and Marathon County Y near Hatley.

WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County D and Marathon County Y near Hatley. Lincoln County: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic between Merrill and Tomahawk. Traffic is detoured via Lincoln County J, US 51, and Lincoln County S.

WIS 107 is closed to through traffic between Merrill and Tomahawk. Traffic is detoured via Lincoln County J, US 51, and Lincoln County S. Iron County: WIS 122 is closed to through traffic between the Town of Saxon and North Junction of Iron County B. Traffic is detoured via Iron County B.

WIS 122 is closed to through traffic between the Town of Saxon and North Junction of Iron County B. Traffic is detoured via Iron County B. Oneida County: WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Oneida County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between North Rifle Road and WIS 47 near Rhinelander.

US 8 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between North Rifle Road and WIS 47 near Rhinelander. Oneida and Lincoln counties: US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord.

US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord. Waushara County: WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.

WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39. Wood County: WIS 173 is closed to through traffic between Garrison Avenue and Alexander Avenue in Nekoosa. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73, WIS 54 and WIS 80.

Northeast Wisconsin



Fond du Lac County: WIS 26, between Oshkosh and Rosendale, is closed to traffic. Traffic is detour via I-41 and US 151.

Northwest Wisconsin



Burnett County: One lane is open on the WIS 70 bridge over the St. Croix River west of Grantsburg.

One lane is open on the WIS 70 bridge over the St. Croix River west of Grantsburg. Polk and St. Croix counties: WIS 65 is closed to through traffic from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.

WIS 65 is closed to through traffic from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64. St. Croix County: WIS 65 is closed north of I-94 from the north side of 70th Avenue to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts. Motorists traveling north on WIS 65 can turn left or right at 70th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured via I-94, US 63 and US 12.

WIS 65 is closed north of I-94 from the north side of 70th Avenue to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts. Motorists traveling north on WIS 65 can turn left or right at 70th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured via I-94, US 63 and US 12. Washburn County: US 53 is open to a single lane of traffic on the northbound lanes between Pine Grove Road south of Sarona and Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner.

US 53 is open to a single lane of traffic on the northbound lanes between Pine Grove Road south of Sarona and Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner. Washburn County: Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between Business 53, on the south side of Minong, and Lakeside Road.

Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between Business 53, on the south side of Minong, and Lakeside Road. Washburn County: WIS 70 is closed at the Yellow River east of Spooner. Traffic is being detoured via US 53 and US 63.

Southeast Wisconsin



Kenosha County: WIS 32 is closed near the Wisconsin / Illinois state line between WIS 165 and 91 st Street in Pleasant Prairie due to bridge work. Traffic is detoured via WIS 165, WIS 31, and WIS 158.

WIS 32 is closed near the Wisconsin / Illinois state line between WIS 165 and 91 Street in Pleasant Prairie due to bridge work. Traffic is detoured via WIS 165, WIS 31, and WIS 158. Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton. Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange. Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed. Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 southbound closed.

Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed. Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 southbound closed. Milwaukee and Racine County: WIS 38 is closed between County G (6 Mile Road) in Caledonia and Oakwood Road in Oak Creek.

WIS 38 is closed between County G (6 Mile Road) in Caledonia and Oakwood Road in Oak Creek. Racine County: WIS 20 is closed between WIS 36 in Waterford and County C (Spring Street) in Sturtevant. Traffic is detoured via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and I-94/41.

Southwest Wisconsin



Dane County: One lane is open to traffic in each direction on US 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for lane shifts and anticipate traffic backups.

One lane is open to traffic in each direction on US 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for lane shifts and anticipate traffic backups. Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way between the Lemonweir River and the County G (Sherman Road) bridges near Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts due to median work.

I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way between the Lemonweir River and the County G (Sherman Road) bridges near Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts due to median work. Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone."

