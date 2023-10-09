What to know about Waukesha's switch to Lake Michigan water Monday

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha’s switch to Lake Michigan water is starting Monday.

The switch to the city’s water supply was supposed to happen in early September, but was delayed.

TMJ4 reported earlier that an official with the Waukesha Water Utility said there were issues with the programming of new water pumps during testing.

After a month, the city is starting the switch Monday morning. They say the push back allowed the utility to provide the “highest possible water quality during the transition.”

The decision to use Lake Michigan Water comes after the Department of Natural Resources(DNR) said the city’s wells were contaminated with radium.

Many people that work in live and Waukesha said this transition is overdue.

“I live in the area and have worked here for 12 years. You can taste a bad taste in the water,” Joey Baermann, a bartender at Taylor’s Peoples Park, said. “I spend ten dollars a week trying to buy more water that’s actually healthy.”

The general manager of Travieso Latin Fusion said the cost of maintaining the current water is already pricey.

“The amount of money for hard water softeners or Brita filters adds up over time. With having a better water supply, it’ll be better,” Kirsten Huber said.

The project costs $287 million, paid for by ratepayers.

TMJ4 reported earlier that by 2027, city leaders estimate residents will pay 45% for water supply, return flow, and wastewater charges.

With the switch, residents in Waukesha may see their water look and smell a little different over the next month.

A press release from the City of Waukesha said customers may notice discoloration of their water caused by the buildup of sediment in pipes.

Anyone with red or brown water should avoid doing laundry or using the water until it runs clear. You can run cold water to speed up that process.

The city said residents may also notice a chlorine smell due to a change in the disinfection process from chlorine to chloramines.

The press release added that kidney dialysis patients should contact their dialysis center, and owners of fish, reptiles, and amphibians should consult their pet stores.

The water should return to normal quickly, according to the city.

Two Waukesha coffee shops, Mountain Top Coffee and The Steaming Cup, announced on Facebook that they will be closed Monday for the transition.

The Waukesha Water Utility has an interactive map on their websiteto track the progress. The full transition is expected to take roughly a month.

Customers can find helpful answers to frequently asked questions about the transition at greatwateralliance.com/transition. Customers can also call the water utility staff at 262- 521-5272 for answers.