West Milwaukee 14-year-old shot and killed

WEST MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy from West Milwaukee was shot and killed on Jan. 12, according to the West Milwaukee Police Department.

Police responded to calls around 3:15 p.m. of several suspicious vehicles at 3939 National Ave. Another call was made claiming someone had been shot.

When West Milwaukee Police arrived on the scene, they found two cars in an alley with the victim still inside one of the cars. He was pulled out of the car and taken to Froedtert hospital, but he unfortunately died.

A perimeter around the crime scene was made since police said that there may have been someone on the run. However, police did not say if any arrests were made.

If you have any information about this crime, call the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274

