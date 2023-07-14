West Bend School District custodian charged with possession of child pornography

Watch Now
Michael Westphal, a custodian for the West Bend School District, was formally charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 15:48:39-04

WEST BEND, Wis. — A 35-year-old West Bend School District employee was arrested Wednesday on numerous felony charges for allegedly possessing, sharing and soliciting child sexual abuse material.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, investigators arrested Michael Westphal during a traffic stop when he was leaving his Newburg home. A search warrant was then executed on his home.

Investigators were first made aware of the case on June 20 after an Ozaukee County sheriff investigator discovered the material was being shared over the internet from Westphal's home. He is a custodian for the West Bend School District.

Westphal was formally charged in Washington County on Friday with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. The sheriff's office says more charges are likely in the future as the investigation "is far from over."

Anyone with pertinent information regarding the criminal investigation can contact Lieutenant of Detectives Tim Kemps with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4846.

