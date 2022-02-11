West Bend police find two people fatally shot in Lac Lawrann Park

WEST BEND, Wisc. — Police found two people fatally shot in West Bend on Thursday.

According to the West Bend Police Department, an officer on foot patrol in Lac Lawrann Park discovered two people dead near one of the buildings around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the victims were an adult male and an adult female.

A firearm was also found on scene.

Additional officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office searched the park and no other victims were located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

