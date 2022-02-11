Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Bend police find two people fatally shot in Lac Lawrann Park

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 23:24:33-05

WEST BEND, Wisc. — Police found two people fatally shot in West Bend on Thursday.

According to the West Bend Police Department, an officer on foot patrol in Lac Lawrann Park discovered two people dead near one of the buildings around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the victims were an adult male and an adult female.

A firearm was also found on scene.

Additional officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office searched the park and no other victims were located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing