JACKSON, Wisc. — A 49-year-old West Bend man was killed after a severe rear-end accident with a semi trailer outside of Jackson on Highway 45.

The crash happened around 7:54 p.m. last night just south of Highway 60. Highway 45 northbound was shut down for a few hours as the crash was responded to.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jackson Fire Department all responded to the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

