West Bend launches lifeguard recruitment campaign after shortage forced pond closure

WEST BEND, Wis. — For the second time in more than 85 years, the Regner Park Pond in West Bend closed for the summer. The first time it happened was during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. This year, the city just didn't have enough lifeguards.

"The community was not happy about it, we were not happy about it," said Mike Jentsch, the director of Parks, Recreation, and the Forestry Department for the City of West Bend. "Our benders here in West Bend grew up in this pond and they want to see this pond opened."

In order to hire the roughy 20 lifeguards they need to reopen the pond next summer, the parks and recreation department has to start recruiting now. It launched a new campaign with incentives, including a starting wage increase, retention bonuses, and flexible hours.

"We bumped the starting salary up to $17.50 an hour. We're also going to do a $250 sign-on bonus. Also if you are not certified, we will get you certified," said Jentsch. "If someone is looking for a 16-hour-week part-time job for next summer, this is it. If someone is looking for 40 hours a week for next summer, this is it."

They also created a recruitment video that's been shared on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

"I like that we had training every week. When tough situations came up, I knew how to handle it," said one lifeguard, Emmy.

"It's a very flexible schedule. That was another thing that was really nice about this job," said another lifeguard, Jonah.

"We are trying to reach that core group of people, that 15 to 22, 23-year-old, those are our traditional lifeguards," said Jentsch.

The city will offer free certification in November for those who sign up by Oct. 21. Applications are also available online.

"We can start building our class of lifeguards for 2023 now," said Jentsch.

If all goes well, officials are hopeful they'll be able to reopen the pond that draws thousands of families to the city each year.

To apply to be a lifeguard with the City of West Bend, visit the city's website.

