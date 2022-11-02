West Bend kicks off the holiday season with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday

WEST BEND, Wis. — The City of West Bend will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony will include free hot chocolate, live music, comedy by Erica Rhodes, and more.

The event schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. – River City Christmas Brass Band and free hot chocolate provided by the Downtown West Bend Association

6 p.m. – Live music by Katie Toupin

6:30 p.m. – Comedy by Erica Rhodes (emcee)

6:35 p.m. – Remarks by BID Board President Mike Husar and countdown by Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins

6:40 p.m. – Music by West Bend High Schools choir, photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus

The ceremony will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. downtown at Old Settlers Park. 200 N Main St, in West Bend.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip