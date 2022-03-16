West Bend diner closes for the day due to staff being mistreated

WEST BEND — Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Shop closed its doors on Sunday after staff was mistreated.

The owner of Skinny Vic's posted a note Sunday that said in part, "Due to mistreatment towards them [staff] I have closed for the rest of today." The note went on to say Skinny Vic's is severely understaffed, and said "My staff chooses to be here to serve you."

A picture of the note was posted to social media where it got hundreds of shares and interactions. Many people expressed their frustration on the post and showed support for the business.

The Facebook caption went into detail on the short staffing, saying they only have three cooks in the kitchen, four servers, and one dishwasher.

"None of our staff have to be here! They choose to be, being mistreated makes them want to quit," Skinny Vic's caption read. "SO WHEN YOUR FAVORITE PLACES ARE CLOSED DUE TO STAFFING,OR IN OUR CASE TODAY, RUDENESS TO THE STAFF, you can understand why!"

The need for staffing is not unique to West Bend, the entire country is struggling with filling jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 1.3 million open jobs at the end of January.

During that same period, 7 million people were actively looking for work.

For these reasons, Skinny Vic's is asking people to be kind and respectful to staff, saying on Facebook "In a world so full of anger and hate-SHOW SOME LOVE!"

