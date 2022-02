WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department said they got a call about a possible intoxicated bus driver Wednesday, but found he hadn't actually been drinking.

Officials said they got the report of an intoxicated bus driver around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers responded, they found the driver actually was suffering from a medical emergency.

The bus driver was transported to a local hospital by the West Bend Fire Department.

No information was provided on the driver's condition.

