West Bend man arrested after firing gun into neighboring apartment

WEST BEND, Wis. — A man was arrested after he fired his gun through his neighbor's apartment ceiling in West Bend on Friday.

A 28-year-old West Bend woman living near Green Tree Road and Camden Lane contacted police after she heard a gunshot and believed a bullet hole was in the ceiling of her apartment.

The West Bend Police Department says the woman lives in a four-unit apartment and the only other person inside the building at the time was a 29-year-old man living directly above her.

The man admitted to police he was handling a 9mm handgun when the gun discharged into the floor.

The man was arrested and transported to jail on the following charges, according to police: first-degree endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, felon in possession of a firearm, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

No one was injured and the firearm was recovered.

