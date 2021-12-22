West Allis-West Milwaukee school board approves nearly $150 million referendum

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis-West Milwaukee school board approved a referendum Monday that would decrease the number of school buildings, address maintenance needs, and update learning spaces.

If the referendum is passed by voters in the spring election, the district would close Nathan Hale and Central high schools and build a new high school. According to the school district, rightsizing the district would provide students with flexible learning spaces to accommodate a modern curriculum.

“Over the course of the last several years, the West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board has worked extremely hard to engage our community members in the needs of the district, the process used to evaluate these needs and ultimately the solution placed on the ballot,” said Noah Leigh, the school board’s president. “In developing the referendum that will be placed on the April 5th ballot, the board sought to address the district’s most urgent facility issues in a way that balances the academic needs of our students and our district’s projected enrollment with the needs of our taxpayers.”

The project would cost up to $149,800,000. Taxpayers are estimated to see an increase of $119 for each $100,000 of property value.

