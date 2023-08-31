West Allis police use PIT maneuver to stop fleeing driver, edited video shows

WEST ALLIS / HALES CORNER — Edited body-worn and squad car camera footage shows West Allis police using a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing driver.

According to a statement on Thursday, West Allis police learned that Hales Corners police were pursuing a vehicle on Highway 100. The driver was suspected of being intoxicated and was driving recklessly, police said.

The police department said one of their 2nd shift squads joined the pursuit near Highway 100 and W. Arthur Av. Another one of their officers deployed a tire deflation device around Highway 100 and W. Greenfield Ave., and the suspect vehicle appeared to strike it.

Near Highway 100 and Watertown Plank Rd., one of their officers performed a PIT maneuver to "successfully" end the pursuit, police said. The driver abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away, but was soon apprehended by officers and arrested.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Milwaukee resident, was turned over to Hales Corners police.

Edited video from the police department shows the squad car hit the fleeing blue vehicle. The impact forced the fleeing vehicle to turn at least 180 degrees, towards the right side of the highway.

A PIT maneuver is when an officer uses their squad car to hit the vehicle they are pursuing, with the aim of forcing the fleeing vehicle sideways 180 degrees, causing the driver to lose control and hopefully stop. PIT stands for "Precision Immobilization Technique".

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip