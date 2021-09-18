Watch
West Allis police giving away steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners amid theft spike

Posted at 8:42 PM, Sep 17, 2021
WEST ALLIS — Amid a rise in vehicle thefts - particularly targeting Hyundai cars - the West Allis Police Department will begin distributing steering wheel locks for owners of the cars.

The department announced Friday that people with Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2016-2021 are eligible for the free locks. Hyundai is in turn providing the locks to the department.

If your vehicle fits that description, all you need is proof of vehicle ownership or a lease, a license plate, and proof of residency or employment in the City of West Allis. The locks will be given out Sunday, Sept. 19 from 12 - 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 6900 W. National Ave.

Following the event, you can also get a lock at the West Allis Police Department Community Services Unit Monday – Friday, between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Community Services can be reached at (414)302-8050, the department said.

Police said suspects have been disproportionally targeting Hyundai vehicles that do not have an engine immobilizer.

