West Allis man sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking minors in the Philippines

A West Allis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex trafficking minors in the Philippines, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Donald A. Stenson, 67, was also ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution and a $10,000 special assessment. After his release, he will spend 10 years on supervised release.

According to court documents, Stenson traveled to the Philippines several times beginning in 2007 and repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with minors.

The DOJ says between 2016 and 2019, he lured five minor victims between the ages of 11 and 17 into commercial sex arrangements, engaged in sexual activity with the victims, and provided them with gifts and money.

A search of his electronic devices found several images and videos of the victims and sexually explicit messages.

Stenson and John Burgdorff were charged as co-defendants in connection with their sex trafficking. In 2022, Burgdorff was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place, according to the DOJ.

