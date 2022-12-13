West Allis man charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis man was arrested and charged with child pornography.

Logan Penington, 42, is facing three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a West Allis detective received a tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children regarding an IP address that uploaded suspected child pornography. The report indicated a user uploaded it to himself and that the associated email had been shut down.

A New Berlin detective had investigated the incident before and said the email was associated with Penington and had "a number of potential child pornography exchanges by email" on 16 different dates.

In October, after a search warrant was executed at Penington's home, he was arrested. In an interview with a detective, Penington admitted his email was the one detectives had investigated.

The complaint says Penington admitted there were three images sent to and from his accounts on Nov. 17, 2021, with three different attachments. When asked how old he thought the girls were in the images, he said 16. When asked if they were underage, the complaint says Penington said anyone under 18 is underage. Penington allegedly admitted he began looking at child pornography in 2013.

A cash bond of $2,000 was posted on Oct. 26. Penington appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30 and will return on Jan. 19 for a scheduling conference. If convicted, Penington faces a maximum of 75 years in prison and a $300,000 fine.

