WEST ALLIS - Police found 40 guns inside a West Allis home, after the man living there was accused of making threats against law enforcement.

Court documents said a man, who is not yet charged, began his bizarre rant on Facebook. A search warrant said, "when he made the post on Facebook, a police officer was parked behind (the suspect's) car."

That post suggested the suspect was close to carrying out his plan and the officer who stopped him was now a target.

He wrote: "That strange point in life where you are preparing to kill a cop as the (expletive) is behind you running your plate is truly exhilarating...I have done NOTHING WRONG and I WILL KILL HIM for Harassing me...This is what Negative Reinforcement and bulling [bullying] brings out (expletive)."

When police later searched the suspect's home and vehicle they found 40 guns, 17,000 rounds of ammunition, more than 100 magazines for firearms and 21 computers.

TODAY'S TMJ4 talked to the man in question, but he had no comment in regards to the post.

Police said their investigation is still open and ongoing.