West Allis: Man armed with firearm barricaded inside residence

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A man allegedly armed with a firearm is barricaded inside a West Allis home, prompting a large police response.

According to the West Allis Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of S. 63rd St. on Thursday for a report of a male with a firearm.

The male is currently contained inside the home. Officers are attempting to communicate with him.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the area.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as possible.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip