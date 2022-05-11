West Allis family asks for help after food truck business is put on pause following horrific crash

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Brandon Burkette says he's lucky to be alive after getting into a horrific car accident last week.

"They had to use Jaws of Life to take me out," said Burkette.

Burkette was driving the vehicle he uses to haul his Rose Gold's Bistro food truck around when he lost control.

"I changed lanes and apparently I hit a pocket of water and hydroplaned. I spun around and I hit a road sign, a tree, and then I landed somewhere," said Burkette.

Burkette spent three days in the hospital. He had a broken foot, five fractured ribs, and a broken clavicle. However, he says what hurt the most was the loss of his truck that keeps his business up and running.

"That is my main source of income," he said. "I had to cancel so many events just because of this. And everyone understood obviously, but I don't want to cancel anymore."

Now his family is turning to the community for help. They launched a GoFundMe in hopes of keeping his dream of owning his own food truck alive.

"We have a three-year-old," said Burkette. "I've got to put food on the table."

If all goes well, Burkette hopes he'll be able to open his food truck again by the end of June.

"I survived for a reason and I will make sure that the second chance that I got is going to be worth it," he said.

If you'd like to donate and help the Burkette family, click here.

