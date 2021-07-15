West Allis disturbance sparks police tactical response, suspect arrested without incident

WEST ALLIS — A disturbance at a West Allis home sparked a tactical response including an armored vehicle from West Allis police Thursday morning, but the incident concluded with the arrest of the man and no injuries were reported.

Police said in statement that officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of South 76th Street around 8:42 a.m. There officers say they found that a man had engaged in violent behavior, causing another person to fear for their safety and leave the home before officers arrived.

Police made contact with the first person, who had remained in the home. West Allis police say the man had a felony warrant for his arrest and refused to leave the home. He also made "statements of a threatening nature," according to police.

Tactical officers then arrived at the scene, which included an armored car and officers in SWAT gear. The man eventually agreed to leave the home and was taken into custody.

The man, 34, was arrested on the felony warrant and other offenses, police say.

Police say they will be referring charges to the Milwaukee County DA's Office. Police say they will release more information as the investigation progresses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip