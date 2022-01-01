West Allis declares snow emergency ahead of Saturday storms

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The City of West Allis has declared a snow emergency starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, and ending at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 3.

Vehicles should be moved out of the way to make sure snow plows are able to clear the roads. There is no parking on main roads and on all side streets, snow parking rules apply. At 10 p.m. vehicles must be parked on the even or odd side of the street, based on the day of the month.

Garbage and recycling will not be canceled for the scheduled pickup on Monday.

As of writing, moderate snow will arrive after about 12 noon and continue through early Sunday morning. Heaviest snow amounts will be south of Milwaukee, towards the lakefront, with 6-9" expected. This area is under the Winter Storm Warning as gusty winds 25-35 mph towards the lakefront will cause blowing snow and lead to very dangerous driving conditions.

