WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Hundreds in West Allis braved Tuesday's heat wave to compete in the annual Tour of America's Dairyland. It's an 11-day road cycling tour throughout Wisconsin.

"The tour of America's Dairyland series brings racers from all over the country and from all over the world and it is a part of a multifaceted series all around southeastern Wisconsin," said Alderman Marty Weigel.

Cyclists compete in different locations for 11 days straight. Michael Morales flew in from St. Louis, MO to take on the challenge, but was surprised to be met with the heat.

"It's hot, there's nothing you can do to get used to it. You see everybody with bulges on the back of their jerseys. They're stuffing all of those with pantyhose and ice in it just to cool your core temperature down," said Morales.

They were doing all it took to cool down, especially because these athletes were racing in the largest road cycling event in the country.

"It brings professional and semiprofessional and people from around southeastern Wisconsin. Maybe they're not familiar with West Allis or have a different opinion of the city and it's a chance for us to showcase our city," said Weigel.

Some cyclists traveled in as far as Australia.

"We were chatting with some people from Ireland, some folks from Germany, just all over the United States, all over the world," said Chelsea Faularo.

