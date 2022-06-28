'We're excited': One-on-one with Summerfest's new CEO and president

MILWAUKEE — The upcoming CEO and president of Summerfest is thrilled the festival is back in Milwaukee.

"It's the first Summerfest in summer in two years. We're excited. Over three weekends means the world to our team," Sarah Smith Pancheri said.

Pancheri is proud at how hard the festival works at inclusion.

"The fact we have a beautiful Northwest Community Park with an accessible playground, as a mother, this is an asset that people can enjoy, not only during Summerfest but through the entire summer," she said.

She shares spreading the festival out gives Summerfest a chance to reach more music lovers.

"More and more people come from across the country to attend Summerfest. This allows more people to come to Summerfest who are not from Milwaukee," Pancheri said.

Pancheri also takes pride that the festival is a huge supporter to local charitable agencies like the Hunger Task Force, United Way, Next Door Foundation and dozens of local nonprofits.

"I'm proud to be raised in a community that's encouraged that and will continue to do so well into the future," she said.

