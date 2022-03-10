'We're at an all-time high': Milwaukee Bucks open new shop as retail business explodes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks opened a New Era Shop on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum Wednesday.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the team has reported 40% to 50% retail growth over the previous year. Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of ventures and development Michael Belot said the 2021 NBA championship title isn't the only thing to thank for the retail records.

"We’re at an all-time high, and the championship has a lot to do with that," Belot told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "We’ve had a tremendous run. Obviously, the Deer District gave tremendous exposure to the Bucks and to Bucks fandom. I think you see Bucks gear everywhere you go within the city, and we certainly want that to continue."

Belot said you can find different products at every retail location within the Fiserv Forum.

"With the Milwaukee Bucks, we’re always looking to enhance our retail experience and truly make it a destination everywhere in Fiserv Forum," Belot told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "Prior to this we had a little bit more of a hat kiosk sort of feel. We wanted to expand this and truly provide unique product experience at every spot that you have within Fiserv Forum. Similar to the Mitchell & Ness experience or our main Bucks pro shop, you can find different things at every location that you can’t find anywhere else."

New Era makes the official championship locker room hat of the team. The hat is also the Milwaukee Bucks' best selling hat over the past year. The team's highest selling merchandise are the championship hat and the Nike-branded championship t-shirt, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. Belot said this is because fans want to buy what the players are wearing.

