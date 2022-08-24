Wellpoint Care Network supports families thrive with a Back to School Bash

MILWAUKEE — Laughter and music filled the air as hundreds of families gathered for Wellpoint Care Network's first back-to-school bash.

The free event was all about ensuring students have the support and resources they need to thrive when going back to school.

There were free backpacks stocked with school supplies, along with free haircuts and nail appointments.

TMJ4 Laughter and music filled the air as hundreds of families gathered for Wellpoint Care Network's first back-to-school bash.

More than 30 organizations were in attendance to help connect community members with information, services, and other programs.

Vanessa Ware is a mother of five and came so her kids could have fun, but she was surprised by how many support services were in attendance.

"It's nice for us to be able to have something we can come to and get resources," Ware said.

TMJ4 The free event was all about ensuring students have the support and resources they need to thrive when going back to school.

She has been looking for early education opportunities for months. Wednesday, while getting supplies for her children she stumbled upon Head Start, a free child and family development program.

Ann Leinfelder Grove with Wellpoint Care Network said that is what the event is all about.

"This school year is such an important one for kids and parents," Grove stated.

TMJ4 More than 30 organizations were in attendance to help connect community members with information, services, and other programs.

Grove said Wellpoint offers prevention and crisis resources to help children and families thrive, but the mission is more important than ever.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of mental health referrals," Grove said.

TMJ4 There were free backpacks stocked with school supplies, along with free haircuts and nail appointments.

Grove adds that there has been a more than 50% increase over the years. A staggering number she hopes will go down.

She hopes to do that by helping students thrive in the classroom, and out in the community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip