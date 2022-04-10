Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Well-known Milwaukee activist convicted in Kentucky robbery

people's movement march
Rebecca Klopf
Khalil Coleman (left) talked to the crowd with a bull horn while Frank Nitty (right) stands next to him before the People's Movement started marching.
people's movement march
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 13:38:31-04

MILWAUKEE — A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was a leader of marches in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

He was arrested in Elsmere, Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities said he was part of a group that tried to rob a drug house.

The 36-year-old Coleman has denied committing a crime.

In addition to the conviction, he was found not guilty Friday on a separate charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

american family field

Join us for the Fight for Air Climb this Saturday