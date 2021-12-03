Watch
'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in Milwaukee on May 24

Twitter/Alyankovic
"Weird Al" Yankovic announced a 133-date tour for 2022, and Milwaukee made the list.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 03, 2021
Yankovic will perform at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on May 24 in Milwaukee. "The Unforunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" kicks off April 23 and runs for six months.

He is bringing comedian Emo Philips along as the tour's special guest.

Yankovic is promising a different set list every night with no two shows the same. He will focus on the hits from his career and not his parody material. He is also leaving behind his high-octane theatrics that he is known for. According to his website, this is a scaled-down tour iwht no costumes, props, or video screens. The tour will be in smaller theaters with more intimate settings.

Yankovic previously performed in Milwaukee in 2019. This is his first time returning to the concert stage after almost four years.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Get your tickets here.

