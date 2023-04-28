Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Family skate night, Zuri's Crown, vegan pop-up market

MILWAUKEE — Time for another segment with Jammin' 98.3. This week the radio station will join us on Milwaukee Tonight to talk about a family skate night, Zuri's Crown, and a Vegan pop up market.

Friday: Free Family Skate Night - Milwaukee with Kids

Milwaukee Recreation is hosting its free Family Skate Night at Andrew Douglas Middle School Twilight Center. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Zuri’s Crown at the Marcus Performing Center

This show has been getting tons of press due to the recent passing of the crown act. It is a play to teach others about their true beauty. Its opening night was on Thursday and plays through the weekend.

Sunday: Milwaukee Vegan Pop-Up Market at Pabst Brewery

The Historic Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee will host a vegan pop-up market from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. Admission is free

