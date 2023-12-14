Weekend Events: Ice sculpture crawl, cookies with Santa, wine tasting, and more

MILWAUKEE — As Christmas quickly approaches, there's many, many holiday-related events to partake in. Let Adriana Mendez guide you through this weekend's roundup of events:
Recurring Events
A Christmas Carol
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street ,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108
Christmas at Pabst
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Country Christmas
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Enchant Christmas
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Santa Cruise
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191
The Nutcracker
December 8-26
929 N Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
FRIDAY
Corvina Wine Company's 5th Annual Premier Holiday Wine Tasting!
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Holiday Pops
Byron Stripling returns to the Bradley Symphony Center for the MSO’s cherished tradition of holiday cheer!
7:30p on Friday, December 15
2:30p on Saturday, December 16
7:30p on Saturday, December 16
Winter Wonder Woods
Where: Hawthorn Glen
Dates: Dec.15, & 16
Please arrive at your scheduled time. Parking is extremely limited in both the Hawthorn Glen parking lot and on the street on the adjacent Martin Dr
Festival of Lights
6:00 p.m.
2224 West Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee
Wauwatosa Holiday Market.
December 6 – 17
7735 Harwood Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Happy Con
Friday 15 December (4pm-8pm),
Saturday 16 December (9am – 6pm),
Sunday 17 December (10am – 6PM)
Southridge Mall, 5300 S. 76th St,
Greendale WI.
SATURDAY
Weinachtsfest
11 AM- 1 PM : PICTURES W/ KRAMPUS &
ST NICHOLAS
1:00 PM: TUBA CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE
Bavarian Bierhaus,
700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale
Ice Sculpture Crawl
10am - 12pm for the 4th annual Ice Sculpture Crawl and Demonstration featuring amazing ice sculptures!
Silver Spring Drive
Whitefish Bay
Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival
6:00 p.m.
Pabst Theater
1119 North Marshall Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Breakfast With Santa
12/16 & 17
2:00-3:30pm
424 East Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Breakfast With Santa
9:00 AM 12:00 PM
MLK Community Center
1531 West Vliet Street
Milwaukee, WI, 53205
Native American Holiday Market
Noon- 5:00 p.m.
Black Husky Brewing
909 E Locust St,
Milwaukee, United States
Big Brass Blast
Details: Local brass musicians will gather to perform traditional Christmas songs. Event is free and open to the public.
Noon to 1 p.m.
Third Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Winter Band at Bayshore
Bayshore
5800 N Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI
Mermaid Echo Live
11:00 a.m.
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
21st Annual Cops ‘N Kids Holiday Book Giveaway
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, Racine.
Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama
Waukesha Expo Center,
1000 Northview Road, Waukesha
SUNDAY
Bucks Family Night
Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Cream City Creatives Holiday Market
Sun, November 19 | 10am to 3pm
Turner Hall Ballroom
creamcitycreatives.com
This annual holiday market has been bringing Milwaukee to life with creativity since 2014. Shop from dozens of vendors offering local goods that make perfect gifts for family and friends.
7th Annual 53212 Marketplace Holiday edition
Amorphic Beer- 3700 N Fratney Street -
Gathering Place Brewing Company-811
Colectivo Coffee Roasters to host Holiday Market
20+ talented, local Colectivo creators selling their handmade products
10am-2pm
The Back Room at Colectivo Prospect
2211 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee
Christmas at Holy Hill
6:00 p.m.
Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary
1525 Carmel Rd - Hubertus, WI 53033
Soda with Santa
Sprecher Brewery
701 W Glendale Avenue
Glendale, WI 53209 United
Cookies with Santa
Batter and Mac -
N89W16750 Appleton Ave,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Santa & PJ Time
The Little Village Play Cafe
6505 W North Ave,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
