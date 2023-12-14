Weekend Events: Ice sculpture crawl, cookies with Santa, wine tasting, and more

MILWAUKEE — As Christmas quickly approaches, there's many, many holiday-related events to partake in. Let Adriana Mendez guide you through this weekend's roundup of events:

Recurring Events

A Christmas Carol

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Jellystone Park in Caledonia

8425 Highway 38,

Caledonia, WI 53108

Christmas at Pabst

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Country Christmas

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Santa Cruise

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor

1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191

The Nutcracker

December 8-26

929 N Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

FRIDAY

Corvina Wine Company's 5th Annual Premier Holiday Wine Tasting!

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Holiday Pops

Byron Stripling returns to the Bradley Symphony Center for the MSO’s cherished tradition of holiday cheer!

7:30p on Friday, December 15

2:30p on Saturday, December 16

7:30p on Saturday, December 16

Winter Wonder Woods

Where: Hawthorn Glen

Dates: Dec.15, & 16

Please arrive at your scheduled time. Parking is extremely limited in both the Hawthorn Glen parking lot and on the street on the adjacent Martin Dr

Festival of Lights

6:00 p.m.

2224 West Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee

Wauwatosa Holiday Market.

December 6 – 17

7735 Harwood Avenue,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Happy Con

Friday 15 December (4pm-8pm),

Saturday 16 December (9am – 6pm),

Sunday 17 December (10am – 6PM)

Southridge Mall, 5300 S. 76th St,

Greendale WI.

SATURDAY

Weinachtsfest

11 AM- 1 PM : PICTURES W/ KRAMPUS &

ST NICHOLAS

1:00 PM: TUBA CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE

Bavarian Bierhaus,

700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale

Ice Sculpture Crawl

10am - 12pm for the 4th annual Ice Sculpture Crawl and Demonstration featuring amazing ice sculptures!

Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay

Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival

6:00 p.m.

Pabst Theater

1119 North Marshall Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Breakfast With Santa

12/16 & 17

2:00-3:30pm

424 East Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Breakfast With Santa

9:00 AM 12:00 PM

MLK Community Center

1531 West Vliet Street

Milwaukee, WI, 53205

Native American Holiday Market

Noon- 5:00 p.m.

Black Husky Brewing

909 E Locust St,

Milwaukee, United States

Big Brass Blast

Details: Local brass musicians will gather to perform traditional Christmas songs. Event is free and open to the public.

Noon to 1 p.m.

Third Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Winter Band at Bayshore

Bayshore

5800 N Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI

Mermaid Echo Live

11:00 a.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

21st Annual Cops ‘N Kids Holiday Book Giveaway

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, Racine.

Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama

Waukesha Expo Center,

1000 Northview Road, Waukesha

SUNDAY

Bucks Family Night

Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cream City Creatives Holiday Market

Sun, November 19 | 10am to 3pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

creamcitycreatives.com

This annual holiday market has been bringing Milwaukee to life with creativity since 2014. Shop from dozens of vendors offering local goods that make perfect gifts for family and friends.

7th Annual 53212 Marketplace Holiday edition

Amorphic Beer- 3700 N Fratney Street -

Gathering Place Brewing Company-811

Colectivo Coffee Roasters to host Holiday Market

20+ talented, local Colectivo creators selling their handmade products

10am-2pm

The Back Room at Colectivo Prospect

2211 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee

Christmas at Holy Hill

6:00 p.m.

Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary

1525 Carmel Rd - Hubertus, WI 53033

Soda with Santa

Sprecher Brewery

701 W Glendale Avenue

Glendale, WI 53209 United

Cookies with Santa

Batter and Mac -

N89W16750 Appleton Ave,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Santa & PJ Time

The Little Village Play Cafe

6505 W North Ave,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

