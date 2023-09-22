Wedgewood Park International School one of three MPS schools with IB

Three MPS schools have been accepted into the International Baccalaureate program after a rigorous, multiyear application process. The program encourages critical thinking and helps prep students for post secondary life in a global society.

The first MPS middle school to execute this curriculum was Wedgewood Park International School.

Middle school students learn core curriculum via IB Middle Years Programme. The students start the first three years of program during their 6th, 7th and 8th grade education. To complete M-Y-P, they finish out the remaining two years of the Middle Years Programme in a IB high school.

Steph Connects was invited to sit down with Wedgewood's IB Educator and couple of 8th grade students to learn more about the curriculum.

