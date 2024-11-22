Watch Now
Weather-related car accidents across southeast Wisconsin

The first snowfall in southeast Wisconsin hit drivers hard and abruptly this morning. The following are weather-related car accidents that police responded to today:

Milwaukee County

  • 15 accidents damaging property 
  • 18 disabled vehicles 
  • 1 disabled-vehicle spinout  
  • 1 abandoned tow
  • 3 accidents with injuries 

Kenosha County

  • 17 accidents damaging property 
  • 18 motorist assists 
  • 1 road hazard 
  • No injuries reported 

Ozaukee County

  • 16 accidents damaging property 
  • 15 vehicles in the ditch 
  • No injuries reported 

Sheboygan County

  • 17 accidents damaging property 
  • 38 vehicles in the ditch 

Waukesha County

  • 26 crashes  
  • 12 vehicles in the ditch 
  • 5 disabled vehicles 

