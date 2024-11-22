Weather-related car accidents across southeast Wisconsin

The first snowfall in southeast Wisconsin hit drivers hard and abruptly this morning. The following are weather-related car accidents that police responded to today:
Milwaukee County
- 15 accidents damaging property
- 18 disabled vehicles
- 1 disabled-vehicle spinout
- 1 abandoned tow
- 3 accidents with injuries
Kenosha County
- 17 accidents damaging property
- 18 motorist assists
- 1 road hazard
- No injuries reported
Ozaukee County
- 16 accidents damaging property
- 15 vehicles in the ditch
- No injuries reported
Sheboygan County
- 17 accidents damaging property
- 38 vehicles in the ditch
Waukesha County
- 26 crashes
- 12 vehicles in the ditch
- 5 disabled vehicles
