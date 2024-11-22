Weather-related car accidents across southeast Wisconsin

The first snowfall in southeast Wisconsin hit drivers hard and abruptly this morning. The following are weather-related car accidents that police responded to today:

Milwaukee County



15 accidents damaging property

18 disabled vehicles

1 disabled-vehicle spinout

1 abandoned tow

3 accidents with injuries

Kenosha County



17 accidents damaging property

18 motorist assists

1 road hazard

No injuries reported



Ozaukee County



16 accidents damaging property

15 vehicles in the ditch

No injuries reported

Sheboygan County



17 accidents damaging property

38 vehicles in the ditch

Waukesha County



26 crashes

12 vehicles in the ditch

5 disabled vehicles

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error