Weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac County down ahead of severe weather

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — The transmitter that activates the NOAA Weather Radios in Fond du Lac County is not working, Fond du Lac County's Emergency Management said Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of the county Wednesday night, with potential for severe thunderstorms.

Officials say it is important to have multiple ways of receiving weather notifications.

“While NOAA weather radios are a great way to receive notifications, there is always a chance for technology issues, as is what is happening today. Please be sure you have weather apps downloaded on your phone and monitor television and radio media sources for changing conditions,” says Bobbi Hicken, Director of Communications and Emergency Management for Fond du Lac County.

Officials say technician is working on the problem, but it is unknown when the transmitter will be back on-line.

