Weather Emergency Declaration issued for City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Weather Emergency Declaration has been issued for the City of Milwaukee for Tuesday, according to a news release from the City.

The declaration, issued by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "emphasizes the dangers associated with travel, and allows for the closure of various city government offices," the news release says.

The City notes that its health clinics have already been closed, and libraries throughout the city are closing for the rest of the day.

Other city offices will be closed by 3 p.m., according to the news release.

"The Mayor has given city departments the flexibility to send in-person workers home if appropriate," the release continues. "Essential city employees remain on the job."

Additionally, Department of Public Works (DPW) crews report that they are "facing difficulty" maintaining safe travel, particularly on sidewalks. Some crews have been redeployed to ice control, which will impact some garbage and recycling collections, according to the City.

The declaration is expected to be lifted by Wednesday morning.

