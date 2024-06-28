Wear a piece of history: Elvis' blue suede shoes up for auction

In Today's Talker — You could be in the shows of the late King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Elvis Presley's famous Blue Suede Shoes are up for grabs at a British Auction house, Henry Aldridge and Son.

The opening bid starts Friday at nearly $70,000. They're expected to sell for around $150,000.

The shoes are a size 10.5 and stamped with the Nunn Bush brand.

Presley wore them while singing, "I want you, I need you, I love you," and "Hound Dog" on the Steve Allen Show in 1956.

He gave them to his friend Alan Fortas in 1958, the night before leaving for service with the US Army.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



