MILWAUKEE — With the likelihood of Milwaukee hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2024, area businesses are preparing now for what's to come.

It's been three days since the GOP site selection committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"Planning started the minute that it was announced as the most likely place to host," said David Caruso, CEO and Owner of Dynamic Events.

David Caruso with Dynamic Events isn't new to planning large-scale events. He's been in Milwaukee for two decades and is eager to benefit from the business the convention will bring.

The RNC is estimated to have an economic impact of about $200 million and bring 45,000 people to Milwaukee.

RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard said dollars will begin to circulate in Milwaukee way before the convention begins in 2024.

"You're looking at millions of dollars that go into local communities," Dennard said. "It's literally an opportunity to say this is Milwaukee and it's our time to shine."

Caruso said the pandemic cost his business to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Monday, he was all smiles as he looked toward the future.

"The light at the end of the tunnel has shown up to be the likelihood of having the RNC," Caruso smiled. "We need it because it's going to help our pocketbooks. It's going to allow us to employ people."

And he's already planning two years in advance.

"Right now, making sure that the business is set up to be able to handle this kind of convention," he said.

While preparations are already underway, Caruso said he's got a head start when it comes to what to expect.

"Now that we've even had the experience of going through the pre-planning stages for the Democratic National Convention and honestly that puts us in a really strong position," Caruso said. "We're going to make some money, help our families and our community."

A final decision is expected to be made by the full Republican National Committee during the first week of August.

