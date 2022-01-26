'We miss him a lot': Sheriff Deputy Demos remembered 25 years after being killed in the line of duty

MILWAUKEE — A special ceremony was held for fallen Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputy David Demos.

Twenty-five years ago, Demos was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver while he was helping a motorist who was lost on the side of I-94, just south of Milwaukee.

The drunk driver was convicted of homicide and sentenced to 10 years.

Tuesday, the sound of bag pipes filled the cold Milwaukee air, but warmed the hearts of those closest to Demos.

"He was an amazing dad and he was an amazing grandfather," said Michelle Demos-Miller, Demos' daughter.

That amazing father was honored for his ultimate sacrifice.

TMJ 4 Loved ones honor Sheriff Deputy David Demos at his gravesite



The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Executive Command Staff and Honor Guard, came together at the MCSO Training Academy to honor Demos.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said Demos was one of the first K-9 handlers, who served with dignity and honor for everyone.

"We are very grateful for the life of Sheriff Deputy David Demos," Lucas said. "His name is now on the highest honor that an individual can receive from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office."

Demos is the namesake of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s highest honor, the David Demos Award, a career recognition award of appreciation for continued dedication and commitment to the law enforcement profession.

While Deputy Demos is recognized for his professional work, when you ask his daughter Michelle what her fondest memories are, it goes right back to the family man he was.

"You can always find him sitting in a corner with a baby or a dog at every family gathering," she smiled.

