The Bucks wish Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery as he faces COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are wishing Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, a speedy recovery amid the news of him testing positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks and has spent his fair share cheering on the team.

"We just hope Aaron's healthy and recovers well. Aaron's a member of the Bucks family so we want him to be healthy," said Bucks President, Peter Feigin.

The quarterback's vaccination status remains unclear. Back in August, Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated, however, he simply responded that he was "immunized."

According to ESPN, the NFL considered Rodgers to be unvaccinated.

Bucks player, Jrue Holiday, shared his perspective as a professional athlete.

"At the end of the day, he's a grown man, and he did his research and he did what he felt was right for him and you can't be mad at him for that," said Holiday.

Holiday wished Rodgers well and shared his own battle against the virus as he tested positive back in February.

"I hope he's also doing well, Covid is not fun. When you have the symptoms, I had the symptoms, it's not fun. But I just think for him, he did what he felt was best for him, his family, and his teammates. From here I guess he has to do what he has to do," said Holiday.

Feigin shared that the NBA has faced its own challenges with COVID but things seem to be taking a turn for the better overall.

"The NBA has been beyond successful with 99% of our players vaccinated like in its entirety and now working towards booster shots," said Feigin.

We asked Jrue if he would feel comfortable playing alongside a teammate that was "immunized" versus fully vaccinated.

"I'm fine with either, again I got vaccinated for a reason," said Holiday.

