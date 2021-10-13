We Energies workers find remains of Milwaukee man who went missing in May

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say We Energies employees discovered the skeletonized remains of a 49-year-old man who went missing in May.

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report states police were called to a wooded area at 6097 North 77th Street last Thursday. We Energies workers had been conducting an inspection on equipment that runs in the area, when they found the remains and called 911.

Thurmond Triplett was reported as being critically missing on May 24. Triplett had a traumatic brain injury from a car crash last year. The medical examiner states he had a history of wandering off and had been reported missing before.

When authorities found him, Thurmond's body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, according to the ME's report. No obvious signs of trauma or drug or alcohol use were found.

