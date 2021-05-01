We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service aim to purchase Wisconsin's largest renewable energy project

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service are proposing to purchase a planned 465-megawatt solar and battery storage project in Dane County.

The WEC Energy Group utilities said in a statement Friday that if approved, the planned Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would be the largest renewable energy project in Wisconsin. The total investment is expected to be $649 million, WEC says.

The companies filed the proposal this week with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies and WPS would own 90 percent of the project, while Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10 percent, according to WEC.

The company said Koshkonong is part of WEC Energy Group’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2025.

“Our focus on investing in affordable, reliable and clean energy means customers will have the energy they need when they need it," said Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies and WPS, in a statement.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would feature 300 MW of solar generation and 165 MW of battery storage, which WEC says can store solar-generated power and provide customers with power after the sun goes down.

This would be the third "large-scale" solar and battery project announced in 2021 by We Energies and WPS, according to the companies. Earlier this year, the companies announced plans for the 325-MW Darien Solar Energy Center and 310-MW Paris Solar-Battery Park.

