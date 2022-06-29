Watch Now
We Energies technician helps save woman trapped in car

​"I missed my turn and came down that road."
It was a normal Tuesday for Kellen Vetter, a natural gas technician with We Energies. He was on his way to a job site in Dane County when he missed his turn.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:58:50-04

Like always, his GPS sent him down a different route. Moments later he noticed people waving him down. He hopped out of his truck and was told a woman was trapped in her car.

"I was nervous," Vetter said. "I was scared because I didn't know what I was going to see."

A wrong turn led a We Energies technician to help save a woman's life.

He saw the woman and noticed injuries, but he did not see the most severe injury.

"She said, 'I think my arms severed,'" Vetter remembered.

Kellen Vetter, a We Energies natural gas technician, helped save a woman's life.

In an instant, the technician used what he learned in the military as an Army paratrooper and sprang into action. He used a belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and waited until first responders arrived.

In a dash cam footage from Dane County Sheriff's Office, you can see the deputy arrive on the scene and Vetter walk back to his van and drive away.

In an instant, the technician used what he learned in the military as an Army paratrooper and sprang into action.

He said he promised the lady he would stay with her until help arrived.

It's almost been a month since the encounter, but when you ask him why he did it?

He quickly responds with, "We Energies is a company and we put people first."

Kellen Vetter hopped out of his truck and was told a woman was trapped in her car.

Whether that's to get people who've lost power back on the grid or help save a woman after a crash. Through it all, Vetter said the only thing that mattered is that she is OK.

"It would be really good feeling to know that she's doing OK," he said. "That's the biggest thing I care about."

Vetter said he's looking forward to meeting her again, this time under better circumstances.

