We Energies shares top names from peregrine falcon naming contest

MILWAUKEE — We Energies released the top 10 names from its peregrine falcon naming contest. Now, the first nine chicks of the season will have names!

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service have been working to restore the peregrine falcon population in Wisconsin for 30 years. Each year, you can head to the We Energies website and watch live cams of the falcons as they lay their eggs, and even watch their babies hatch.

Then, the public can help name them. So far this year, nine chicks have been born and they need names! Customers were asked to name this year's falcons after the best of 1992, the year when captive-born peregrine falcons were first released from a power plant.

More than 7,000 people cast votes, and now we have the top ten names from We Energies:

Jump — in honor of the 1992 debut of “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, now used as a rally song by the Badgers.

Mae — in honor of Mae Jemison, who orbited Earth in 1992, making her the first African American woman in space.

Golden — in honor of “The Golden Girls,” which aired its last episode in 1992.

Mario — in honor of the debut of “Super Mario Kart” in 1992.

Scrunchie — in honor of the unique fashion sense of 1992.

Whitney — in honor of “I Will Always Love You,” the best-selling song of 1992.

Favre — in honor of Brett Favre’s first year with the Packers.

Dream — in honor of the 1992 Olympics gold-medal Dream Team.

Garth — in honor of “Wayne’s World,” which premiered in 1992.

Barney — in honor of everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur, who made his debut in 1992.

There may be nine chicks now, but more are expected as Spring continues.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip