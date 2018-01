We Energies sends aid to Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE -- Three dozen employees from We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service flew to Puerto Rico to help aid storm relief efforts.

Following the devastation Hurricane Maria, now labeled as the worst disaster in the history of Dominica and Puerto Rico, there are still plenty of citizens without power nearly four months after the storm struck land.

The goal of the group is to help restore light to those still in the dark.

"We've been told there is still 40 percent of residents in still in the dark," We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said. "The magnitude of the damage is something we haven't seen before."

The group will be in Puerto Rico for nearly six weeks. In total, more than 5,500 workers from energy companies across the United States will be participating in restoration efforts by mid-January.