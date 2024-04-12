We Energies proposes rate hike, would take effect 2025

We Energies has proposed raising utility rates. If approved, it would be the third rate hike in three years. The increases would take effect in January 2025.

According to a press release from We Energies, customers would see the following increases:



Rate increases:

We Energies natural gas customers: $6-8 increase in their monthly bills in 2025.

We Energies steam customers in downtown Milwaukee: 8.4% increase in 2025 as part of the filed plan.

Typical monthly residential electric bill: Increase of $10-$11 a month in 2025.

Why the increase?

According to the press release, the focus of the filing is on reducing customer outages, building infrastructure, and meeting new EPA environmental rules.

The proposal also includes investments in storm hardening and grid resiliency. The company is also proposing to bury hundreds of miles of power lines over the next decade and increase tree trimming to remove dead ash trees outside the company’s trim zone.

Next steps

According to the press release, We Energies will update the filing to include more specific information on the impact for each customer group in May.

Customers will also be able to learn more information through a bill insert and on we-energies.com.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) will have to approve the filed rate increases.

Public hearings:

The PSCW will conduct hearings on the rate proposals and is expected to make a final decision later this year.

